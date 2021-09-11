The big match has arrived.

Canadain Leylah Annie Fernandez takes on Emma Raducanu in the US Open finals as she looks to become the just the second tennis player from Canada to win a Grand Slam event.

Raducanu won the opening set 6-4, below is a game-by-game breakdown of the opening set.

FIRST SET

Fernandez 4, Raducanu 6

Game 10

Raducanu forces four set points, and converts on the fourth opportunity to win the opening set.

Game 9

Raducanu with a stress-free hold of serve to move one game away from taking the first set at 5-4.

Game 8

Raducanu forces deuce, but a forehand winner followed by a quality serve from Fernandez puts an end to the break opportunity and the score moves to 4-4.

Game 7

Raducanu holds serve for the third time this set and takes a 4-3 lead.

Game 6

Fernandez works her way around a few more double faults to hold off Raducanu at 30 and even up the set at 3-3.

Game 5

Raducanu gets back on track, winning her service game to 30.

Game 4

Fernandez holds serve after getting the break in the third game to level the score at 2-2.

Game 3

Fernandez breaks right back to get the opening set back on serve at 2-1 after three games.

Game 2

Raducanu gets an early break to take a 2-0 lead in the first set. Fernandez struggled with her serve, double faulting twice in the game.

Game 1

Raducanu starts by holding serve to take the opening game of the match.