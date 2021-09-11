Canadain Leylah Annie Fernandez takes on Emma Raducanu in the US Open finals as she looks to become the just the second tennis player from Canada to win a Grand Slam event.

Raducanu won the opening set 6-4, meaning Fernandez has her work cut out for her if she wants to make history.

Keep track of every game in the second set here on this blog, or you can watch the match LIVE NOW on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct.

FIRST SET: Raducanu 6, Fernandez 4

SECOND SET Raducanu 4, Fernandez 2

Game 6

Raducanu wins her third straight game, breaking Fernandez for the second time in a row. She leads 4-2.

Game 5

Raducanu fires an ace to win the fifth game and take a 3-2 lead in the second set.

Game 4

Raducanu breaks right back. We're once again on serve in the second set, tied 2-2.

Game 3

Fernandez gets a huge break of serve to take a 2-1 lead in the second set. She will look to extend her lead in Game 4.

Game 2

Fernandez falls down 0-40 to start her service game, but fights back and wins five straight points to even the set up at 1-1.

Game 1

Raducanu comes out flying to take a 1-0 lead in the second set.