Fernandez takes down Bencic, advances to fourth round at Roland-Garros

PARIS — Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime have advanced to the fourth round of the French Open.

Fernandez, a 19-year-old Montreal native, outlasted Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 on the main court at Roland Garros on Friday.

It's the first time Fernandez, the runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Open, has advanced past the third round in Paris.

The 17th-seeded Fernandez broke Bencic in the 11th game of the deciding set and served out the match. She had saved two set points in the opener.

Fernandez next faces 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, who reached the Roland Garros semifinals in 2019.

The best result by a Canadian woman in the French Open singles draw came in 2014 when Eugenie Bouchard reached the semifinals.

In men's singles, the 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime defeated Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5. The ninth-seeded Montreal native will next face 13-time French Open champion and No. 5 seed Rafael Nadal of Spain.

With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.