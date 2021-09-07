Fernandez to play Sabalenka in US Open semis

Aryna Sabalenka has matched her best result in a Grand Slam tournament by reaching the U.S. Open semifinals.

The No. 2 seed from Belarus beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-4.

Sabalenka acknowledged having confidence problems in the biggest tournaments earlier in her career, saying she has worked with a psychologist to deal with those fears.

It seems to be working, as Sabalenka made her initial Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and will try to go a step further when she faces 19-year-old Leyla Fernandez in the semis.