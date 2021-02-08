Fernandez, Pospisil in action on Day 2 at Australian Open

Andreescu admits to nerves but was 'super, super relieved' to win

Day one of the Australian Open was a success for Canada.

Five Canadians took part in singles action on a perfect opening day, with Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov winning on the men’s draw.

And Rebecca Marino and Bianca Andreescu picked up wins on the women’s side.

With those five through to the second round, Leylah Fernandez and Vasek Pospisil will attempt to make it a clean sweep for Canada in the opening round on Day two.

Fernandez, 18, opens her tournament against Belgium’s Elise Mertens on TSN2 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

Fernandez has played in four singles matches since start of the new year, going 2-2 with wins over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini and America’s Sloane Stephens.

Fernandez qualified for the Australian Open as the No. 207 ranked player in the world last year, but was bounced in a straight-sets opening-round loss to Lauren Davis.

The Canadian enters her second Australian Open as the No. 89 ranked player in the world and Is looking for her first win in the main draw of the event.

It won’t come easy, as she’s set to take on Mertens who is fresh off winning the Gippsland Trophy, a tune-up event for this week’s Grand Slam.

Fernandez will need to serve better Tuesday evening if she wants to pull off the upset. Her 57.1 per cent service games won in 2021 is down 12.1 per cent from her career-best mark of 69.2 per cent in 2020.

Mertens and Fernandez have never gone head-to-head on the WTA Tour.

Pospisil also faces a tall task Monday night, as he takes on No. 4 Daniil Medvedev.

Pospisil and Medvedev are set to appear on TSN2 at approximately 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

The Canadian has yet to take the court in 2021, but is looking to build off of his successful 2020 season.

After entering 2020 as the No. 148 ranked player in the world, Pospisil climbed up the ranks all year, finishing at No. 61.

His play last season landed him Comeback Player of the Year at the 2020 ATP Awards.

One of Pospisil’s more impressive wins in 2020 came at Rotterdam, when he beat Medvedev in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

However, Medvedev would get the better of him the next time around in Austria, beating Pospisil 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Overall, Medvedev holds a 2-1 advantage over Pospisil in their three head-to-head meetings.