Keep up to date with the latest social media posts from players and teams depicting life in the NBA's Orlando bubble ahead of the league's restart on July 30. Follow along with TSN.ca for the latest from Disney World.

Caboclo breaks quarantine

We have our first known violation of NBA bubble life.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, former Toronto Raptor and current Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo inadvertently broke quarantine and must self-isolate in his room for another eight days before resuming team activities. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports the 24-year-old left his room during the initial quarantine period.

He will be cleared to join the Rockets prior to their first scrimmage on July 24.

 

Nets play closest to the wall

The Brooklyn Nets may have an entirely new look when they get back on the court but the team is keeping things loose off it.

 

Redick chugs a brew

New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter JJ Redick shotguns a beer in an ice bath much to the delight of his teammates.

 

McGee documents Day 1

Los Angeles Lakers centre JaVale McGee tweeted a video Sunday night chronicling his first day in the Orlando bubble. And hey, former Raptor Danny Green makes an appearance!

 

Ben Simmons goes fishing

The Philadelphia 76ers star took some time to test the fishing waters at Disney world and had some success.

 

The media has some fun

Yahoo's Chris Haynes pranks Marc Stein of the New York Times by knocking on his door and running away. Classic stuff.