Keep up to date with the latest social media posts from players and teams depicting life in the NBA's Orlando bubble ahead of the league's restart on July 30. Follow along with TSN.ca for the latest from Disney World.

Caboclo breaks quarantine

We have our first known violation of NBA bubble life.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, former Toronto Raptor and current Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo inadvertently broke quarantine and must self-isolate in his room for another eight days before resuming team activities. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports the 24-year-old left his room during the initial quarantine period.

He will be cleared to join the Rockets prior to their first scrimmage on July 24.

Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo inadvertently broke quarantine and must quarantine in his room for another eight days before resuming team activities, sources told @ZachLowe_NBA, @malika_andrews, @TimBontemps and me. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 13, 2020

Bruno Caboclo must return to quarantine. @espn_macmahon first to report. He left his room during the initial quarantine period. He'll be cleared to rejoin Rockets prior to their first scrimmage July 24. Caboclo was especially diligent during the voluntary, individual workouts. https://t.co/9AmIbxgBee — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) July 13, 2020

Nets play closest to the wall

The Brooklyn Nets may have an entirely new look when they get back on the court but the team is keeping things loose off it.

The Nets are playing ‘Closest To The Wall Wins’ in the bubble 😂



(via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/Nt1oAOmjza — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2020

Redick chugs a brew

New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter JJ Redick shotguns a beer in an ice bath much to the delight of his teammates.

McGee documents Day 1

Los Angeles Lakers centre JaVale McGee tweeted a video Sunday night chronicling his first day in the Orlando bubble. And hey, former Raptor Danny Green makes an appearance!

Day 1 in the bubble on the tube! https://t.co/6MxcpP4If2 pic.twitter.com/QNlDoOw5Jr — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) July 13, 2020

Ben Simmons goes fishing

The Philadelphia 76ers star took some time to test the fishing waters at Disney world and had some success.

The media has some fun

Yahoo's Chris Haynes pranks Marc Stein of the New York Times by knocking on his door and running away. Classic stuff.