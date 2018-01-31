Ferraro: It’s not like Lightning are 10-times better than Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning have added to their goaltending depth, acquiring goaltender Eddie Pasquale from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for future considerations.

The #Oilers have traded goaltender Eddie Pasquale to the @TBLightning in exchange for future considerations. pic.twitter.com/VN0hOgG0wA — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 1, 2018

Pasquale has played in 16 games so far this season for the Bakersfield Condors, going 6-5 with a GAA of 2.60 and a save percentage of .910.

Over seven career seasons in the AHL, he has a record of 100-83-10. In 2011-12, Pasquale set a career-high with 23 wins while playing for the St. John's IceCaps.

Pasquale was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers franchise back in 2009 with the 117th overall pick.

Meanwhile, the Syracuse Crunch have traded forward Ty Loney and goaltender Nick Riopel to the Condors for future considerations.