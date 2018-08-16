Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan took to the ice Wednesday, skating for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this off-season.

"It's good to get back on the ice," Callahan told the team's website. "Shoulder felt good. Everything that I did out there - obviously no shooting yet - doing some stickhandling, working on the skating, everything went well."

Callahan had surgery on his right shoulder on May 31 and was given a five-month timeline for recovery. He said Wednesday he remains on that schedule, meaning he'll likely miss the first month of the season.

"Rehab this first 11 weeks here have gone great," he said. "Everything feels really good. It's where it should be at the 11-week mark. It's right where it needs to be."

Callahan first injured his shoulder on Dec. 14 last season, and missed eight games before returning to the lineup. He was forced to miss more time in March and sat out two games during the playoffs due to the injury, but put off surgery until after the season.

He finished the season with five goals and 18 points in 67 regular season games and two goals and three points in 15 playoff contests.

The 33-year-old has undergone three shoulder surgeries in the past four years and has also undergone multiple procedures for a hip injury.

"It's always stressful, frustrating when you're rehabbing in the summer and not being able to train the way you want to, especially in my case where these last two summers - not the last one but the one before that - I was rehabbing my hip," Callahan said. "You kind of get used to it unfortunately and you realize it's part of the game and there's going to be injuries and there's going to be rehab. But it's definitely frustrating not being able to have your full summer training like you'd like."

According to the team website, Callahan is one of five players who have arrived in Tampa Bay for voluntary, informal workouts ahead of training camp. Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Braydon Coburn and Dan Girardi have also been using the team facilities.

"We kind of know what type of guy he is. We knew he was going to be out here," Girardi said of Callahan. "Even if he can't shoot right now, he's at least working on his stickhandling and doing all the footwork and skating. It's good to see him out here for sure."