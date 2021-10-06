17m ago
Linesman Gibbons taken off on stretcher after collision
NHL linesman Ryan Gibbons was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with a player moments before puck drop between the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident occurred following the national anthem when Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien collided with Gibbons while he was skating past him.
It appeared Gibbons hit his head during the collision and was down for several minutes before he was carried off on a stretcher.
Gibbons has been a linesman in the NHL since 2015.