Camp Nou will remain Lionel Messi's home.

The Barcelona icon has signed a new five-year deal with the club that will take him through 2026, according to multiple reports.

Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona, it’s never been in doubt and gonna be announced soon. 🔵🔴 #FCB



PSG never had any real chance this summer. NO talks. Only Barça for Leo. ❌



New contract will be until June 2026 instead of 2023 to help the club - as @ferrancorreas reported. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

The 34-year-old Argentina forward's previous contract had expired at the end of last month.

ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens report that Messi has taken a significant wage cut to stay at the club. Messi's previous four-year deal was worth a reported $594 million (USD).

A native of Rosario, Messi joined Barca's famed La Masia academy in 2000 at 13 and made his debut for the first team in 2004.

In his 17 years with the team, Messi owns a host of club records, including most appearances (778), total goals (672), league goals (474), goals in a season (50) and hat tricks (36).

With the club, Messi has won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys and four Champions League crowns.

Last summer, it appeared that Messi was heading for a contentious split with the team, having officially submitted a transfer request. With a potentially lengthy legal process complicated the matter, Messi rescinded later rescinded it and agreed to play out his contract. With Joan Laporta's re-election as club president in the spring, Messi's desire to remain at the club grew.

Earlier in the month, Messi's close friend and Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero joined the club on a free transfer from Manchester City.

Messi is set to return to Barcelona fresh from international duty. Last weekend, Argentina defeated Brazil to capture the Copa America and give Messi his first international honour at the senior level.

Barcelona opens its 2021 campaign on August 15 with a visit from Real Sociedad.