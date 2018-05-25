34m ago
Lions acquire DL Coleman from Tiger-Cats
TSN.ca Staff
The BC Lions have acquired defensive lineman Davon Coleman and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
The 27-year-old from Cleveland recorded 41 tackles and five sacks in 2017, his rookie season in the CFL.
Coleman has NFL experience, appearing in four games with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He also had stops with the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Arizona State product signed with the Ticats prior to the 2017 season.