4m ago
Lions agree to terms with OL Godber
TSN.ca Staff
The B.C. Lions have agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick and national offensive lineman Peter Godber on a contract, the club announced Saturday.
This means that all seven players selected by the Lions at the 2018 CFL Draft have signed. That leaves the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as the only club that has not signed their first and second round picks
The Lions also announced that international offensive lineman Jeremy Lewis, who was signed as a free agent in February, has informed the club of his intention to retire.
The Lions open the regular season June 16 against the Montreal Alouettes.
Last season, the Lions finished at 7-11 to finish last in the West Division.