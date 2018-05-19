The BC Lions have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye on a contract with the team, the team announced on Saturday night.

Olafioye, a six-time CFL All-Star returns to the Lions after spending the 2017 season with the Montreal Alouettes.

The 30-year-old was cut by the Als earlier this week.

“Jovan is an experienced and talented offensive lineman who will further strengthen the right side of our line,” said GM Ed Hervey.

The offensive lineman has made 138 all time appearances in the CFL and will join the team on Monday.



