Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah has signed his franchise tag, the team announced Tuesday.

Ansah, a first-round draft pick in 2013, has 44 sacks in five years with Detroit, including 12 this past season.

Ansah hasn't played a full 16 games since the 2015 season, but while his health has been an issue, he can still be an elite pass rusher. He had three sacks in a game three times last season, against the Giants, Bengals and Packers.