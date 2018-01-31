The BC Lions have released linebacker Micah Awe to pursue NFL opportunities, the team announced Wednesday.

Awe will sign with the New York Jets, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Awe made his CFL debut with the Lions in 2017, recording 54 defensive tackles to go along with a forced fumble.

The 24-year-old Lagos, Nigeria, native played collegiately at Texas Tech.

He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 after going undrafted in the NFL draft that year.