Lisa Weagle and John Epping qualified for the 2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials after a strong performance at the Aly Jenkins Mixed Doubles Memorial this weekend in Martinsville, Saskatchewan.

One Trials berth was on the line for the highest eligible non-qualified finisher at this event.

Weagle and Epping defeated Jennifer Armstrong and Catlin Schneider in the semifinals, 9-6, earning the Trails spot in the process as the other semifinal featured two duos from Sweden. The Canadians were scheduled to face off against Isabella and Rasmus Wrana of Stockholm later Sunday in the final

The Toronto tandem will join Jennifer Jones/Brent Laing, Jocelyn Peterman/Brett Gallant, Nancy Martin/Tyrel Griffith, Rachel Homan/John Morris, Kadriana Sahaidak/Colton Lott and Kerri Einarson/Brad Gushue at the Mixed Doubles Trials, scheduled for Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022 at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie, Man.

The final nine spots will be filled over the next couple months.

Weagle and Epping competed together at the 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship, getting as far as the Round of Eight.