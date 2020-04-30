One of baseball's most fun traditions has been cancelled.

Little League announced Thursday they are cancelling the 2020 Little League World Series held annually in Williamsport, PA., due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little League has canceled the 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments: https://t.co/rXGZk9h8pk #LLWS pic.twitter.com/hy43FNLiLD — Little League (@LittleLeague) April 30, 2020

Regional qualifying tournaments have also been cancelled.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener in a news release.

“After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”