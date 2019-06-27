1h ago
Live Mics Return to CFL ON TSN, Beginning July 1
TSN.ca Staff
TORONTO (June 27, 2019) – With an exciting lineup of four CFL ON TSN matchups this long weekend, TSN today announced it is bringing Canadian football fans even closer to the action on Canada Day. Live mics return to CFL ON TSN to bring fans up-close and personal with their favourite CFL quarterbacks, defensive leaders, and coaches all-season long, kicking off this Canada Day (Monday, July 1) at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, when the Toronto Argonauts take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
From the sidelines to the huddle, CFL ON TSN’s live mic broadcasts give fans a field-level experience throughout the game featuring live in-game sound from coaches and players on both sides of the ball wearing microphones. CFL ON TSN airs a total of 18 live mic games this season, including four games featuring each CFL team.
Fans across Canada can catch live mics during the following CFL ON TSN broadcasts (visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule):
- Monday, July 1 at 7 p.m. ET – Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m. ET – BC Lions at Toronto Argonauts
- Saturday, July 13 at 4 p.m. ET – Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks
- Friday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET – Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. ET – Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. ET – Edmonton Eskimos at Calgary Stampeders
- Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ET – Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes
- Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET – Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks
- Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET – Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Lions
- Monday, Sept. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET – Edmonton Eskimos at Calgary Stampeders
- Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. ET – Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Eskimos
- Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET – Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Saturday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. ET – Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes
- Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. ET – Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts
- Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. ET – Toronto Argonauts at BC Lions
- Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET – BC Lions at Edmonton Eskimos
- Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. ET – Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET – Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
TSN and RDS are the exclusive Canadian broadcasters of the CFL, delivering live coverage of every regular season game, complete playoff coverage, and the 107thGREY CUP presented by Shaw, one of 60+ championship events that live on TSN, airing live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Nov. 24, 2019.
TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream CFL ON TSN coverage live or watch on demand via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. RDS delivers French-language coverage of 45 regular season CFL games, including all 18 Montreal Alouettes games, plus the complete CFL playoffs including the 107th GREY CUP presented by Shaw.