TORONTO (June 27, 2019) – With an exciting lineup of four CFL ON TSN matchups this long weekend, TSN today announced it is bringing Canadian football fans even closer to the action on Canada Day. Live mics return to CFL ON TSN to bring fans up-close and personal with their favourite CFL quarterbacks, defensive leaders, and coaches all-season long, kicking off this Canada Day (Monday, July 1) at ­­7 p.m. ET on TSN, when the Toronto Argonauts take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

From the sidelines to the huddle, CFL ON TSN’s live mic broadcasts give fans a field-level experience throughout the game featuring live in-game sound from coaches and players on both sides of the ball wearing microphones. CFL ON TSN airs a total of 18 live mic games this season, including four games featuring each CFL team.

Fans across Canada can catch live mics during the following CFL ON TSN broadcasts (visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule):

Monday, July 1 at 7 p.m. ET – Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m. ET – BC Lions at Toronto Argonauts

Saturday, July 13 at 4 p.m. ET – Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks

Friday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET – Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. ET – Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. ET – Edmonton Eskimos at Calgary Stampeders

Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ET – Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes

Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET – Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET – Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Lions

Monday, Sept. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET – Edmonton Eskimos at Calgary Stampeders

Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. ET – Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Eskimos

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET – Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saturday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. ET – Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes

Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. ET – Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts

Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. ET – Toronto Argonauts at BC Lions

Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET – BC Lions at Edmonton Eskimos

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. ET – Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET – Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

TSN and RDS are the exclusive Canadian broadcasters of the CFL, delivering live coverage of every regular season game, complete playoff coverage, and the 107thGREY CUP presented by Shaw, one of 60+ championship events that live on TSN, airing live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Nov. 24, 2019.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream CFL ON TSN coverage live or watch on demand via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. RDS delivers French-language coverage of 45 regular season CFL games, including all 18 Montreal Alouettes games, plus the complete CFL playoffs including the 107th GREY CUP presented by Shaw.