The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday that renowned anthem singer Rene Rancourt will retire at the end of the season.

Rancourt has performed the national anthem at Bruins games for over 40 years, starting in the 1975-76 season. His signature fist-pump following the Star Spangled Banner was modeled after the "Strump Pump" of former Bruins forward Randy Burridge, who played five seasons with the club from 1986 to 1991.

Rancourt, an opera trained singer, first began singing anthems at Boston Red Sox games before joining the Bruins.

He is also a veteran of the United States Army.

The Bruins are set to honour Rancourt at their final home game of the season on April 8 when they host the Florida Panthers.

The Bruins will be back in action Thursday when they take on the New York Islanders at the Barclays Centre.