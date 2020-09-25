Thom Brennaman has resigned from his role as Cincinnati Reds play-by-play man for Fox Sports Ohio.

Brennaman, 57, was suspended last month after a hot mic caught him using an anti-gay slur live on air during a game.

“My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds,” Brennaman wrote in a statement to WCPO, Cincinnati's local ABC affiliate. “I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and the LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me."

The incident occurred during the first game of an Aug. 19 doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. Brennaman went on to call the second game, but offered a mid-game apology.

“I am grateful for the forgiveness so many have extended to me, especially those in the LGBTQ community who I have met, spoken with and listened to almost daily over the last five week,” Brennaman said on Friday. “With their continued guidance, I hope to be a voice for positive change.”

The son of legendary Reds broadcaster, Marty Brennaman, the younger Brennaman had been with the Reds since 2006 and had been working for FOX Sports for the past 27 years, doing both baseball and football broadcasts.

Brennaman is not being used by FOX's NFL coverage for the first time since 1994.