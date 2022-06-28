Kane to play in final CP Women's Open this August

Canada's Lorie Kane announced Tuesday that August's CP Women's Open will be her last after 30 consecutive appearances.

"I’ve been waiting for this for awhile. I just think it’s the right time,” Kane told reporters Tuesday in Ottawa, adding she is not retiring from professional golf.

Lorie Kane announces that this year’s @cpwomensopen — her 30th consecutively — will be her last. What a run. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) June 28, 2022

While Kane has not won a CP Women's Open, she does have four LPGA Tour victories, 99 top-10s and close to $7 million in career earnings during her career.

The 57-year-old last won on Tour in 2001 in the LPGA Takefuji Classic. She was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 2016.

The CP Women's Open will take place from August 22-28 at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.