2h ago
Angels hire Maddon; reports say 3-year deal
Joe Maddon is the next manager of the Los Angeles Angeles, the team announced Wednesday. It will be a three-year deal according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the deal will be officially announced before the World Series and that Buck Showalter was the runner-up for the job.
The MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported earlier on Wednesday that a deal was "close."
Maddon has been connected to the Angels' managerial opening ever since Los Angeles parted ways with Brad Ausmus and Maddon's contract was not renewed by the Chicago Cubs at the end of the season. As Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports, Maddon still has a home in Long Beach, Calif. despite not having worked for the Angels in 14 years.
As Heyman notes, Maddon's hiring is "not unexpected" but is a big move for an Angels franchise coming off a 72-90 fourth-place finish, missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.
Maddon spent 31 years in the Angels' organization before joining the Tampa Bay Rays as their manager in 2006. He managed nine years in Tampa, winning the American League pennant in 2008 before falling to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.
Maddon then joined the Cubs in 2015, leading the club to their first World Series title in over 100 years in 2016. He complied a 471-339 record over five seasons in the Windy City and is 1,252-1,068 for his career.
The 65-year-old previously served as interim manager of the Angels in 1996 and 1999.