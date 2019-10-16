Joe Maddon is the next manager of the Los Angeles Angeles, the team announced Wednesday.

OFFICIAL: The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to terms with manager Joe Maddon. pic.twitter.com/PKZHBaljl8 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 16, 2019

It will be a three-year deal according to multiple reports.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the deal will be officially announced before the World Series and that Buck Showalter was the runner-up for the job.

Joe Maddon’s 3-year deal with the #Angels is nearly finalized, as @JonHeyman and @ESPNChiCubs reported, and will be announced before the World Series. Buck Showalter was runner-up — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 16, 2019

The MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported earlier on Wednesday that a deal was "close."

Maddon has been connected to the Angels' managerial opening ever since Los Angeles parted ways with Brad Ausmus and Maddon's contract was not renewed by the Chicago Cubs at the end of the season. As Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports, Maddon still has a home in Long Beach, Calif. despite not having worked for the Angels in 14 years.

Maddon’s hiring not unexpected but it’s a big move for the Angels, who are coming off a disastrous year. Maddon worked for decades as Angels minor league player and manager and major league coach before starting his legendary MLB managing career in Tampa — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 16, 2019

As Heyman notes, Maddon's hiring is "not unexpected" but is a big move for an Angels franchise coming off a 72-90 fourth-place finish, missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Maddon spent 31 years in the Angels' organization before joining the Tampa Bay Rays as their manager in 2006. He managed nine years in Tampa, winning the American League pennant in 2008 before falling to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Maddon then joined the Cubs in 2015, leading the club to their first World Series title in over 100 years in 2016. He complied a 471-339 record over five seasons in the Windy City and is 1,252-1,068 for his career.

The 65-year-old previously served as interim manager of the Angels in 1996 and 1999.