The Los Angeles Clippers say Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks because of health and safety protocols.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports Leonard and George are not flying with the Clippers to Atlanta. Depending on the extent of the league's protocols, they could potentially re-join the team at some point during their road trip. L.A.'s road trip is scheduled to last seven games, wrapping up on Wednesday. Feb. 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the team also says fiery point guard Patrick Beverley is also out against the Hawks because of right knee soreness.

The Clippers are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for first in the Western Conference.