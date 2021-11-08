The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a one-year deal, that is worth more than $8 million, with free agent pitcher Andrew Heaney, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Heaney split last season between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees and appeared in 30 games, including 23 starts, for the two teams.

He finished the 2021 season with an 8-9 record and 5.83 ERA adding 150 strikeouts in 129.2 innings.

The 30-year-old was acquired by the Yankees from the Angels on July 30 for Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.

Heaney spent parts of seven seasons with the Angels prior to the trade and has also appeared for the Miami Marlins, who selected him in the first round, ninth overall of the 2012 MLB Draft.