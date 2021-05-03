43m ago
Dodgers-Cubs game postponed, split doubleheader Tuesday
CHICAGO — The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Monday night was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather.
The teams will now play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the nightcap will begin at 6:40 p.m.
Both games will be seven innings.
