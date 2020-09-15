Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts attempted to throw cold water on the red-hot San Diego Padres following his team's 7-2 loss to the surging Friars on Monday night.

Roberts took umbrage with Padres outfielder Trent Grisham's admiration for the home run he hit off of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

With LA up 1-0 in the sixth, Grisham tied the game with a solo shot - his ninth of the season - off of the three-time Cy Young Award winner and proceeded to stare into his own dugout before flipping his bat. Completing his home-run trot, Grisham emphatically jumped on home plate with both feet.

"I just took exception to that."



Here's Dave Roberts on Grisham's homer, and his reaction after hitting it.



— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 15, 2020

"I don’t mind guys admiring a homer, certainly it’s a big game, big hit," Roberts said following the loss. "[I] really like the player. But I just felt that to over – kind of – stay at home plate, certainly against a guy like Clayton who’s got the respect of everyone in the big leagues and what he’s done in this game, I just took exception to that. Because I think that there’s a certain respect that you give a guy [like that] if you homer against him."

For his part, Kershaw was more worried about surrendering the home run than he was with the celebration.

"I’m not going to worry about their team," Kershaw said of Grisham. "Let him do what he wants."

Roberts is not the first manager to complain about the upstart Padres this season. In August, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward was angered by Fernando Tatis Jr. hitting a grand slam off of his club on a 3-0 count with the Padres already leading the game by seven runs - a hit that even drew censure from Tatis's own manager, Jayce Tingler.

With the victory, the Padres have now won eight straight games and sit only 1.5 games back of the Dodgers for the National League West lead.

The two teams meet again on Tuesday night with Tony Gonsolin (0-1, 1.57 ERA) taking the hill for the Dodgers. He will be countered by the Padres' Zach Davies (7-2, 2.48 ERA).