The Drew League is cancelling its summer 2020 season, it was announced Wednesday.

A message from the Drew League: pic.twitter.com/fvgNxA4X3Q — Drew League (@DrewLeague) May 13, 2020

Known as one of the elite amateur basketball leagues featuring top tier NBA talent, the Drew League runs annually during the summer in Los Angeles.

The league issued the following statement on Wednesday:

"As we continue to navigate through the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we are cancelling the 2020 Drew League season in accordance with the public safety recommendations by city and state officials. Drew League is a summer tradition that we look forward to and while we share in the disappointment of the fans, the health and safety of our athletes and community is our top priority. Hear more from Drew League commissioner at DrewLeague.com."

The news comes after Tuesday's report from the Los Angeles Times indicating state-wide stay-at-home orders are expected to extend through until the end of July.

Stars such as Kevin Durant, James Harden and DeMar DeRozan are among the dozens of prominent NBAers to participate in the Drew League in past years.