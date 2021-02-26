The streaking Los Angeles Kings have won six straight games and it appears general manager Rob Blake is looking to make a splash ahead of the April 12 trade deadline.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Thursday on Insider Trading that the Kings would like to add a left-shooting defenceman and could be willing to part with some of their centre depth to do so.

"It seems like there's a lot more talk among the NHL general managers right now. Whether or not they can execute, I guess time will tell. Rob Blake of the Los Angeles Kings is another one looking for a defenceman in the category that Pierre (LeBrun) just described – 25 and under," Dreger said. "But he specifically wants a dynamic, left-shot defenceman. When you look at the Los Angeles Kings, they do have an abundance of forwards, particularly at centre ice.

"I'm reminded of the big trade that involved the Columbus Blue Jackets a few years back, and the Nashville Predators. Ryan Johansen for Seth Jones. If something like that could be worked out by Rob Blake, then he'd do that in a heartbeat."

The Kings sit third in the West Division with a 9-6-3 record after finishing fourth-last in the NHL last season.

According to CapFriendly, the Kings have $9.25 million in cap space to work with this season.