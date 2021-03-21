The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenceman Matt Roy to a three-year, $9.45 million contract extension, the team announced on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 24 games this season and posted seven assists.

In 119 career NHL games, Roy has six goals, 25 assists and a plus-17 rating.

The Detroit native was selected in the seventh round, 194th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.