MacDermid to have hearing for hit on Provorov
Los Angeles Kings defenceman Kurtis MacDermid will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
MacDermid will meet with Player Safety for an Illegal Check to the Head on Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov, he did not receive a penalty on the play.
The 25-year-old has never been suspended by the NHL before.
In 26 games this season MacDermid has two goals and four points.