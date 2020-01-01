Los Angeles Kings defenceman Kurtis MacDermid will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety on Friday. 

 MacDermid will meet with Player Safety for an Illegal Check to the Head on Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov, he did not receive a penalty on the play. 

The 25-year-old has never been suspended by the NHL before. 

In 26 games this season MacDermid  has two goals and four points. 