The Los Angeles Kings have signed centre Phillip Danault to a six-year, $33 million contract.

Danault, 28, has spent the past six seasons with the Montreal Canadiens after being acquired in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015-16.

He posted five goals and 19 assists in 53 games this season, adding one goal and three assists in 22 playoff games.

He carried an annual cap hit of $3.08 million over the past three seasons with the Canadiens.

In 392 career games, Danault has recorded 55 goals and added 144 assists for 199 points.

The Kings also signed defenceman Alex Edler to a one-year, $3.5 million deal on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old blueliner played in 52 games for the Vancouver Canucks last season, recording zero goals and eight assists.

Last year was his 15th season in Vancouver after being selected by the team in the third round (No. 91 overall) in the 2004 NHL Draft.

The native of Ostersund, Sweden, was coming off a two-year, $12 million extension he signed with the Canucks in June of 2019.

Edler’s best offensive season came in 2011-12 when he registered 11 goals and a career-best 38 assists.