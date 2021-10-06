Los Angeles Kings highly touted prospect Quinton Byfield left Tuesday's preseason clash against the Arizona Coyotes with what looked like a lower-body injury.

Kings top prospect Quinton Byfield helped to the locker room after a hit from Coyotes' Fischer against the boards. — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) October 6, 2021

The 19-year-old centre, who was selected second overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Kings, was hit awkwardly into the boards by Coyotes defenceman Christian Fischer, appearing to twist his left foot and ankle into the boards.

Byfield played his first six NHL games last season, recording a single assist. He netted eight goals and 12 assists over 32 games in the AHL in 2020-21.

The Newmarket, Ont., native played his junior hockey with the Sudbury Wolves.