1h ago
Kings sign F Frk to 2-year contract extension
The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Martin Frk to a two-year contract extension worth $1.45 million, the team announced on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
Frk has five goals and one assist in eight games with the Kings this season.
Frk represented the Ontario Reign in the 2020 AHL All-Star Game, where he set a North American record for Hardest Shot at 109.2 MPH.