The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Martin Frk to a two-year contract extension worth $1.45 million, the team announced on Saturday.

Two more years for @Frky91!



The LA Kings signed Martin Frk to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

https://t.co/yBhqBv9IWL — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 22, 2020

Frk has five goals and one assist in eight games with the Kings this season.

Frk represented the Ontario Reign in the 2020 AHL All-Star Game, where he set a North American record for Hardest Shot at 109.2 MPH.