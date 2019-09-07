The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a two-year extension worth $3.3 million.

His contract will kick in at the start of the 2020-21 season and carry an AAV of $1.65 million.

Campbell, 27, appeared in 31 games last season for the Kings, posting a 10-14-1 record in 25 starts while recording a .928 save percentage and 2.30 GAA with two shutouts.

In 38 career NHL games, Campbell has a 12-15-3 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.41 GAA.

Campbell was drafted in the first round (11th overall) by the Dallas Stars at the 2010 NHL Draft. He was acquired by the Kings on June 25, 2016 in exchange for defenceman Nick Ebert.