The Los Angeles Kings dropped to 1-5-1 with Thursday's loss to the Winnipeg Jets and are currently without Drew Doughty and Sean Walker on their blueline due to injuries.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that with Doughty out two months and Walker done for the season, the Kings are looking outside the organization for help.

"Maybe not the kind of the trade the Kings would like to make in a perfect world because they’re hamstrung by the cap but the long-term injuries to two of their top four defencemen on the right side, Drew Doughty and Sean Walker, has them working the phones looking for, at least, a depth defenceman for the right side," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "Doughty will be back in 6-to-8 weeks so that’s why they can't just go out and replace his $11 million cap hit. Walker is out for the season.

"Huge injuries for the Kings’ blueline and the team hopes to at least go and find some depth there."

The Kings, who have just under $150,000 in space according to CapFriendly, can shelve Walker's $2.6 million cap hit on long-term injured reserve.