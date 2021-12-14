13m ago
Lakers cancel practice Tuesday due to health and safety protocols
The Los Angeles Lakers have cancelled Tuesday's practice ahead of their flight to Dallas due to health and safety protocols, according to the team.
TSN.ca Staff
The team is currently scheduled to play the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday. The Lakers have won three of their past four games and are sixth in the Western Conference with a 15-13 record.