The Los Angeles Lakers have cancelled Tuesday's practice ahead of their flight to Dallas due to health and safety protocols, according to the team.

The team is currently scheduled to play the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday. The Lakers have won three of their past four games and are sixth in the Western Conference with a 15-13 record.