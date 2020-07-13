Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a fractured right thumb that will force him to miss six-to-eight weeks, the team announced.

The Lakers say Rajon Rondo has a fracture in his right thumb and will undergo surgery this week. Should recover in 6-8 weeks, which would be the end of August/beginning of September - in other words: end of the first round/start of the second round of the playoffs. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 13, 2020

Rondo, 34, averaged 7.1 points, three rebounds and five assists per game this season, while shooting 41.8 per cent from the field in 48 games.

Los Angeles enters the remainder of the season without starting guard Avery Bradley, who previously opted out of the NBA’s return for family-related reasons.

The Lakers will be back in action on July 30 when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.