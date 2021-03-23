Mitchell: Blue Jays are getting a dose of bad baseball luck

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Lourdes Gurriel Jr., hit a two-run shot in the top of the first inning off Zack Wheeler, and the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 9-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday in Grapefruit League play.

Infielder Santiago Espinal helped the Blue Jays (13-8-1) with two hits and an RBI.

Tommy Milone pitched 4 1/3 innings for Toronto, allowing four hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts to earn the win.

Wheeler allowed six hits and five earned runs in 3 1/3 innings for the Phillies (10-11).

The Jays scored two in the first, two in the second and three in the third for a comfortable lead.

