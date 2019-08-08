Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dreary Toronto Blue Jays season, but fans are holding their breath.

Gurriel appeared to suffer a left leg injury while attempting to run out a groundball late in the club's 12-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Thursday. 

After the game, Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said he thinks Gurriel will be fine, adding the injury is believed to be a left quad cramp.

The 25-year-old collapsed near first base and immediately grabbed his upper left leg. He stayed down for a while before eventually limping off the field with help from the training staff.

Brandon Drury replaced Gurriel -- who was safe at first base on the play -- as a pinch runner at following his departure. He was 2-for-5 with a run batted in before leaving. 

The Jays and Yankees will continue their series from Toronto on Friday night. 