Now We Go: Ladies and Gentleman, We are HOT Last week, I wrote this column on the high of cashing not one, but two Same Game Paralys on Thursday Night Football, both with odds of 100-1 or longer. How could it get any better, I asked myself? What happened next was only the most insane few days of my life.

A lot has changed since we last spoke.

The tone for an incredible week was set on Saturday, when I got to watch a Perfect Game with my very own two eyes.

Twenty-one years involved with the sport of baseball, I had never seen one before.

Shout out to Matt Tohana of the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold (Gosh, that new school nickname is bad) for setting the tone for just a wild few days.

On Sunday, we stayed hot, cashing Colts moneyline, in what I thought would be the sweatiest sweat of the season.

And then Monday happened, where Luke Willson and the TSN Edge staff came together for a stinker of the football game and cashed a nice +563 Same Game Parlay.

Colts +215 on Sunday, and a +563 SGP the next day. What a run that was, how could it get any better?

Hello Thursday Night Football.

Hayden Hurst found the endzone with seconds left in the fourth quarter, cashing his anytime TD prop and going over his receiving yards total by half a yard.

That single catch cashed not one, but two SGP’s again.

Back-to-back double SGP cashes on Thursday Night Football, truly unhinged typed stuff.

But here’s the thing, you’re only as good as your next bet. And we have a full slate of games, and winners are to be had.

We’re hot, so hot. Let’s keep the good times rolling.

Now we go!

Chiefs-Bucs Under 5 Touchdowns -104

Falcons-Browns Over 47.5

Tennessee Titans Moneyline

–

Sunday Night Stinker

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady take centre stage Sunday night in what I expect to be a low scoring game.

I’ve made it very well known that I have serious doubts about this Kansas City Chiefs offence at the moment.

Watching them against the Colts last week was like stepping into an alternate universe.

All second half the Chiefs needed to make one big play to open the game, at several points they had chances to put the throttle down and bury a Colts team that wasn’t playing well at all.

Both touchdowns they scored in Week 3 came off of Matt Ryan turnovers, something I trust Tom Brady to not do on Sunday Night Football at home.

Moving over to Tampa Bay, I just haven't been impressed with them either.

The team has yet to score more than 20 points in a game this season and looked sluggish – at best – in Week 1 with a fully healthy receiving group.

The total for touchdowns in this game is set at five. I ran to bet the under.

Like, I’m out of breath from how fast I sprinted to get there.

Two offences that are really struggling at the moment, with two quarterbacks I trust to not turn the ball over.

Short fields would be my biggest concern in a game like this, and even then I don’t know if these teams punch those in for a touchdown this week.

Under five touchdowns on Sunday Night Football is the play.

Mariota-Brissett Shootout

Yup, I’m taking the Under in the game with Mahomes and Brady at quarterback, and like the Over in a game with Marcus Mariota and Jacoby Brissett under centre.

Dumb sport, right?

Wrong.

Both the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns are 3-0 on the Over this season in their games.

While public money appears to be on the under for this game, the total has been on the move the other way, going to 47.5 after opening at 45.5.

I love fading the public at any chance I get.

As a man of the public, I can acknowledge that we, the public, are often wrong.

Sports betting isn’t easy, it never has been and it never will be.

So when I see everyone and their mother running to bet on side of a game, it gives me cause for pause.

Now, sometimes I simply have to be Johnny Public, but not this week. Not today.

Plug your nose and take Over 47 points.

Tennessee +150 at Indianapolis

Yup, the same guy that had $500 on the Colts to beat the Chiefs last week is fading Indy this week.

If you watched that game, it’s obvious that the Chiefs lost that game more than the Colts won it.

Issues on special teams totally flipped that game, maybe it’s the spark the Colts needed to get the offence back on track. But I’m officially worried about them.

Both teams enter this game riding high from their first win of the season, however Indy is looking for its first win at home against Mike Vrabel and his Titans since 2018.

And Tennessee had won four of the last five meetings in this rivalry.

If the moneyline is too much to handle, I like them +3.5 as well, but you know me… I’m looking to cash that sweet-sweet +150.

Those Teams Got That Dawg in Them Parlay of the Week

Jaguars-Ravens-Broncos +1639

It’s a great week to be an underdog.

This Jacksonville team feels legit, and I think they give the Philadelphia Eagles their biggest test of the season to date.

Trevor Lawrence appears to be taking a jump in Year 2 that we’ve seen from many other high-end quarterbacks in this league. And their defence has slowly turned into a threat for teams.

After being the trendy off-season pick by most people, myself included, a 3-0 start to the season has been a dream come true for this Eagles team, but I fear they might be flying too close to the sun in Week 4… and we all know what happens next.

Moving on to Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson is an underdog at home and appears to be on a mission to prove to be everyone in this league that he’s worth every penny he’s asking for.

This is a statement opportunity for Baltimore as they face a banged-up Bills team.

Denver hasn’t played a good game this season and are 2-1. Meanwhile the Raiders have found a way to lose every week.

I’m not gonna say more, let’s cook, Russ.