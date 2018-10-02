BC Lions quarterback Travis Lulay and linebacker Solomon Elimimian could be "options" for Week 18's clash against the Calgary Stampeders, head coach Wally Buono announced on TSN Radio 1040 Vancouver Tuesday night.

More Buono, on Travis Lulay and Solomon Elimimian’s health status: Lulay will get reps this week but likely needs another week to strengthen shoulder. Expects Solly to be cleared next Monday, “I’m anticipating that next week they’ll both be options” @CFLonTSN @TSN1040 @CFL — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 3, 2018

Both players have missed significant time with injuries this season.

Lulay, who been out since Sept. 14 after suffering a dislocated left shoulder against the Montreal Alouettes, will take practice reps this week, but won't be ready to go Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. Elimimian has been out since mid-July with a wrist injury and will be cleared to practice next Monday.

Buono thinks both players could be possibilities for the game against Calgary on Oct. 13.

“I’m anticipating that next week they’ll both be options," he said on the radio.

Lulay, 34, has thrown for 1,845 yards with eight touchdowns passes and four interceptions over eight games with Lions this season, his 10th with the franchise.

Elimimian, 31, has recorded 26 tackles over four games this season, his ninth season in BC. He is a four-time CFL All Star.

The Lions hold a 6-7 record and are battling for their playoff lives in the West Division.