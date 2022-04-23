PARIS (AP) — Monaco is making a strong finish in the race for Champions League spots after extending its winning streak to six games by defeating Saint-Etienne 4-1 to move into third place in the French league on Saturday.

The match was suspended twice after supporters set off fireworks from the stands. The first suspension in the first half lasted only a couple of minutes but the second suspension in the second half lasted 35 minutes because league officials gathered to make a decision. The stadium announcer warned the crowd that a third incident would lead to the game being abandoned.

France international Wissam Ben Yedder scored his 20th league goal by converting a low cross from Monaco fullback Caio Henrique in the 23rd minute.

Germany forward Kevin Volland added the second with a sliding effort in the 26th.

Saint-Etienne striker Wahbi Khazri pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 42nd after Aurelien Tchouameni fouled Mahdi Camara.

However, the host's hopes of a comeback took a hit in the 62nd when Timothee Kolodziejczak turned a cross into his own net. Monaco substitute Myron Boadu sealed the win in the 78th.

Monaco trailed second-placed Marseille by three points. The top two French clubs enter the group stage of the Champions League while the third-placed team goes to the third qualifying round of the lucrative European competition.

Saint-Etienne remained in the relegation zone, one point from safety.

Also, Lyon pulled within four points of a Europa Conference League playoff spot by downing mid-table Montpellier 5-2.

Moussa Dembele notched his 16th league goal and Lyon blew a 2-0 lead in injury time of the first half. Houssem Aouar regained the lead for Lyon with the first of his second-half pair.

Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a draw with Lens later Saturday to clinch a record-tying 10th league title.

