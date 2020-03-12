TORONTO — Major League Rugby joined other leagues Thursday in suspending play for 30 days because of COVID-19 outbreak.

The 12-team North American league has already played five rounds of matches this season. The Toronto Arrows, the only Canadian franchise, stands second overall with a 4-1-0 record.

"After discussions with all clubs, we have determined that the decision to suspend our season is in the best interest of our community, fans, players, officials and staff," MLR commissioner George Killebrew said in a statement.

The league said its next step would be based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and other public health authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.