Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Jesse Lingard's future is at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United manager says he's intent on keeping the 28-year-old England forward at the club as he enters the final months of his contract.

"We see him as a United player in the future, as well," Solskjaer said at his weekly media briefing. "Jesse has come back to us after a great spell at West Ham. He showed his qualities, he's got back into the England squad and he's scoring goals for England. We really what to see the best of Jesse this season and we hope to see him, we support him, and we hope to keep him here with us. He's got this season left of his contract and the club is talking to him and his dad."

Lingard scored in United's 4-1 win over Newcastle on the weekend, but was also at fault for the winning goal in stoppage time on Tuesday in the 10-man Red Devils' 2-1 shock defeat to Young Boys in Champions League action.

A product of the academy, Lingard joined the Red Devils in 2000 in the age of 8. He broke in as a first team regular in 2015, but saw his opportunities limited last season and spent the last half on loan at Hammers, where he starred. In 16 league appearances for the London club, Lingard scored a career-high nine goals.

Lingard reportedly turned down both a move back to West Ham and a new deal with United in the closing days of the transfer window.

In 213 appearances across all competitions in his United career, Lingard has 34 goals.

Internationally, the Warrington native has reasserted himself in Gareth Southgate's plans after being left off of his Euro 2020 roster. In 31 Three Lions appearances, Lingard has six goals.

Atop the table on 10 points from four matches, United visits West Ham on Sunday.