Raphael Varane appears to be poised for a move to the Premier League.

Mohamed Bouhafsi of French outlet RMC Sport reports that the France and Real Madrid centre-back is close to agreeing personal terms with Manchester United.

🔴 Agreement almost contractually reached between #Manchester United and Raphaël #Varane . Discussions are advanced between the 2 parties. After buckling Sancho, Man United want #Varane . Discussions are open between Manchester and Real Madrid but no offer yet. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 15, 2021

Bouhafsi notes that the Red Devils have opened talks with Real over the 28-year-old Lille native, but no official bid has been made as of yet.

Varane, who joined Real in 2011 from Lens, has one year remaining on his current deal and is reportedly reticent to sign a new agreement at the Bernabeu.

Varane made 31 league appearances last season as Los Blancos finished as runners-up to Atletico. Over 10 seasons with Real, Varane has won three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and four Champions League titles.

A 2018 World Cup winner, Varane has been capped 79 times by France and appeared in all four of Les Bleus' matches at Euro 2016.