Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel was absent on practice Tuesday, three days after taking a vicious shot to the head against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Alouettes told members of the media that Manziel took part in meetings Tuesday morning but missed the on-field session for an appointment.

Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette reports Antonio Pipkin took the first-team reps at quarterback.

Manziel was lit up near the goal line on an 18-yard rush in the third quarter of Saturday's 24-17 loss. He fumbled on the play, but the ball was recovered by teammate Kristian Matte for a touchdown.

The 25-year-old was slow to get up, but remained in the game. He was sporting a noticeable mark on his chin after the game, but insisted he was fine.

"That defence was fast, that defence was big and aggressive … They hit hard, they're quick. But like I told these guys, you're not going to take me out like that," Manziel said.

The Alouettes are thin on the depth chart at quarterback after losing Vernon Adams Jr. to an ankle injury last week.

Pipkin and Austin Apodaca were listed behind Manziel on the team's depth chart for Saturday's game. Pipikin appeared in one game for the Alouettes last season, completing just two of seven passes for 14 yards, while Apodaca has never appeared in a CFL contest.

TSN's Joey Alfieri reports injured backup Matthew Shiltz did take part in practice and could be ready to dress when the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.

Manziel completed 16 of 26 passes for 168 yards against the Redblacks, a significant improvement from his four interception performance in his first CFL start.