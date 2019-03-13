The Toronto Maple Leafs added a right-hand defenceman to the organization on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs have signed Mercyhurst University defenceman Joseph Duszak to a two-year future entry-level contract.

Duszak had 16 goals and 47 points in 37 games in a breakout junior season this year. He is expected to join the Toronto Marlies later this week on a tryout basis.

The 21-year-old stand five-foot-10 and is listed at 185 pounds.

On Tuesday, fellow NCAA players Michigan State forward Taro Hirose (Detroit Red Red Wings), forward Max Veronneau (Ottawa Senators), Princeton teammates, defenceman Josh Teves (Vancouver Canucks) and forward Ryan Kuffner (Red Wings) signed with NHL clubs.