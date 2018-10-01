The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded defenceman Connor Carrick to the Dallas Stars for a seventh-round draft pick in 2019.

The pick will become a sixth-rounder if Carrick plays in 50 games this season.

On Monday morning, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that Carrick was one of three players who would be waived at noon, but the 24-year-old blueliner did not appear on the league's waiver list as the Leafs clearly found a suitor for his services.

A native of Oak Park, IL, Carrick had an assist and a plus-1 rating in four preseason games last month for the Leafs.

Acquired from the Washington Capitals at the 2016 trade deadline as part of a deal for Daniel Winnik, Carrick has spent the last three seasons with the Leafs.

He appeared in 47 games with the Leafs a season ago, scoring four goals and adding eight assists. He did not appear in any postseason contests.

Originally taken in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft out of the United States National Development Team, Carrick is heading into his fifth NHL season.

In 167 career games with the Capitals and Maple Leafs, Carrick has nine goals and 21 assists.

He carries a cap hit of $1.3 million this season and will be a restricted free agent next July.