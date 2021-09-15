Gasol set to return to Spain after being waived by Grizzlies

Marc Gasol's NBA career appears to be at its end.

The Memphis Grizzlies waived the three-time All-Star on Wednesday, allowing the 36-year-old Barcelona native to return to Spain.

Gasol was officially reacquired by the Grizzlies earlier this week in a cost-cutting trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gasol spent the first 10-plus seasons of his career with the Grizzlies before a trade deadline move to the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Gasol and the Raptors would go on to win the 2019 NBA Championship.

After another season with the Raptors, Gasol spent 2020-2021 with the Lakers. In 52 games, he averaged 5.0 points and 4.1 boards over 19.1 minutes a night.

For his career, Gasol averaged 14.0 points on .481 shooting, 7.4 boards and 3.4 assists over 32.2 minutes a night in 891 games over 13 seasons.

The 2013 NBA Defensive Player of the Year as the linchpin in the middle of the "Grit 'n' Grind" Grizzlies, Gasol was also named to the 2015 All-NBA First Team.

Internationally, he represented Spain on a number of occasions, winning gold at a pair of FIBA World Cups (2006 and 2019) and a pair of Olympic silver medals (2008 and 2012).

Once widely expected to rejoin Barcelona alongside older brother, Pau Gasol, the younger Gasol is now expected to sign for Bàsquet Girona, the team Gasol founded in 2014 and serves as club president.