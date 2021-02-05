He put up a career year in 2020 and now he’s getting rewarded for it.

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a four-year deal worth $64 million, the team announced.

The deal includes a fifth-year option at $16 million or a $1 million buyout.

After a handful of solid seasons in a row, Ozuna broke out into superstardom last season, leading the National League with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs alongside Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. in a very talented Atlanta Braves lineup. The 30-year-old also hit an additional three home runs in the postseason as the Braves fell to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in the NLCS.

Prior to his one season in Atlanta, Ozuna spent two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and an additional five years with the Miami Marlins. He was named to the All-Star Team twice while a member of the Marlins in 2016 and 2017.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native made his big league debut as a 22-year-old back in April of 2013.